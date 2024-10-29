Local artist's solo exhibition at Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts, Amman

Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts aquired 11 paintings of Local artist Natasha Lien's paintings.

Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts in Amman is to present a solo exhibition of the work of Chinese British artist Natasha Lien.

Based in Berkhamsted, Lien has made regular visits to Jordan over the years to paint the historical landscapes en plain air.Lien describes the experience saying "It felt like doing a pilgramage as I often did over a 2 hour walk to the historical sites and back again with all my painting gear. At times some kind Bedouins let me leave some of my gear in their cafes and caves"

Visitors to the forthcoming exhibition will have a unique opportunity to view the Museums's acquired works by Lien (eleven paintings) in a specially curated Exhibition.

Background

Natasha has shown her work in many exhibitions including the 2004,2007 and 2008 Royal Academy Summer Exhibitions , the Friends Open exhibition at Dulwich Picture Gallery, the NEAC at the Mall Galleries, Chase Exhibition at The Royal College of Art. She has had a solo exhibition in the Pearson Gallery at The Slade and has exhibited in NOA at Somerset House and Bermondsey Project Space as well as Blah Blah Projektraum in Berlin.

Natasha enjoys teaching and is currently a visiting tutor at The Art Academy and The Heatherley School of Fine Art. She also teaches privately in her home studio in Berkhamsted and has taught a private landscape painting course in ITALY. She also conducts workshops in schools nationally.

In 2017 Natasha was invited to become a member of The Arborealists and in 2018 exhibited in several exhibitions with them. She also exhibited with them in 2019, including at The Musee Collegiale Sainte-Croix de Loudun, France and Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Gilbraltar in 2021 and Norwich Catherdral Hostry and is currently in a show with them at Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery on until August 2025

Public and Private Collections include;

Victoria and Albert Museum, Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts, HRH King Charles III.