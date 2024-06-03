Little Hay Golf Complex swings into action, raising over £3,000 at inaugural charity golf day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Little Hay Golf Complex is thanking everyone who took part in its first ever charity golf day in support of Absolutely Together. The event raised over £3,000, which will directly aid the charity's mission to assist families with children and young adults who have additional needs across Dacorum.

The event, held on Thursday 23rd May, saw 10 teams participating in a Texas Scramble format competition. Funds were raised through entry fees and a raffle. At the end of the competition, the golfers were treated to a two-course lunch and prizes were awarded for the longest drive, nearest the pin, and the winning team.

Absolutely Together is dedicated to breaking down barriers, combating social isolation, and promoting mental wellbeing by providing inclusive and enjoyable leisure experiences for families with children and young adults with additional needs.

Little Hay Golf Complex already provides free access to its foot golf and disc golf facilities for families supported by the charity. The funds raised from this golf event will enable Absolutely Together to offer more free activities to local people.

Matt Schofield from Little Hay Golf Complex commented:

“We are delighted by the turnout and the generosity shown by all participants at our inaugural charity golf event. It was a fantastic opportunity to come together as a community, enjoy a day of golf, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of families in our local area who are facing unique challenges. The success of this event ensures it will become an annual fixture on our calendar.”

Absolutely Together manages three facilities within the Dacorum borough - The XC, Little Hay Golf Complex and Our Gym. The profits from the three venues are used to run Absolutely Together programmes for local families, supporting SEN children and local SEN schools. As providing activities becomes increasingly expensive, the charity organises additional fundraising initiatives (like the golf day) to ensure it can provide a wide programme and achieve its target of putting 50,000 smiles on faces throughout the next 12 months.

During the summer, Absolutely Together will be running its 1,000 smiles programme for families within the Dacorum borough. Through the programme, the charity will provide dedicated sessions at The XC, Little Hay Golf Complex and Our Gym for the families it supports. It will also be providing vouchers for trips to the Odeon cinema, The Bucks Goat Centre, Cloud 9 Inflatable Park, the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, and much more.