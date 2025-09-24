Hertfordshire brothers’ story inspires £2,500 fundraising cycle across Germany
Two brothers originally from near Hemel Hempstead have been at the heart of a fundraising challenge that has raised more than £2,500 for a specialist autism charity.
Jude Geldart, who grew up in Hertfordshire, set off from Düsseldorf on Friday, 19 September with friends Theo and Seb to begin a cycle ride in aid of Prior’s Court, the Berkshire-based charity which has supported his younger brother Felix, 20, for almost a decade.
And On Tuesday, 23 September, Jude and Seb completed the 649km ride to Berlin, while Theo, who had to leave the journey partway through, supported the team in the early stages.
The cyclists smashed through their £1,000 fundraising target to support Prior’s Court’s Sensory Appeal, which will fund the refurbishment of its multi-sensory building. The facility plays a vital role in supporting autistic young people with severe learning difficulties by reducing anxiety, promoting self-regulation, and providing essential sensory input.
Jude, originally from Berkhamstead, said: “It was tough both physically and in terms of the organisation – on a couple of occasions we had to cycle at night to make sure we reached our next stop, and that required a lot of focus.
“It felt brilliant to get to the end, but also it’s been a wonderful journey that I really enjoyed. I feel great and really proud of the achievement.
“Above all, I want to thank Prior’s Court for everything they have done to support my brother throughout his development. Felix first joined Prior’s Court at the age of 11. At that time, he struggled with communication and daily routines, but over the years has made significant progress thanks to the specialist support he receives there.”
Donations are still being taken via www.justgiving.com/page/priorscourtcyclechallenge