Hemel Swimming Club hosts thrilling Club Champs competition

The last few weeks have been an exciting time at Hemel Hempstead swimming Club. In September we welcomed our new Director of Swimming, Terry Davies to the club. Terry has served as an Olympic swimming coach and his exceptional knowledge and experience is central to the delivery of a new competitive training programme at the club. This will be rolled out over the Autumn period and we look forward to seeing our club members performance progress throughout the year.

We also hosted our annual Club Champs competition, which brought together swimmers of all age groups within both junior and master squads, for two exciting evenings of racing. The event showcased the skills and dedication of all club members and for many, it was their first time participating in an official gala meet.

Swimmers competed in various events, including freestyle, breaststroke, butterfly, backstroke and individual medley, over a range of distances. There were so many personal best times and club records set across all age groups. Club records were achieved by Max W, Shane Coulson, Alberto Villa, Heidi Lisher, Kev McKenna, Jo Lee-Pearce, Oli Brawn and Dan Capozzi. Fantastic work from Team Hemel all round.

The atmosphere was electric, with club members cheering on their team mates, throughout the competition. The event also saw a strong sense of community, with volunteers helping through officiating, coaching, team management and coordination. It was fantastic to see so many people contributing to its success.

Club Champs is a fantastic community event that brought families and volunteers together, all contributing to the growth and development of swimming in the Dacorum area.

