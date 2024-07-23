Free ParkPlay fun at Hemel Hempstead every Saturday!
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Come and join in the fun at Yew Tree Primary School, Fletcher Way, Hemel Hempstead, HP25QR.
Park play two hours of free community play, every Saturday from 10am until 12noon.
Make friends, have fun and get moving with inclusive games and activities – all generations play together.
It’s a safe, welcoming and inclusive way for people to connect and have fun, led by local qualified sport coaches.
Parking available in the school.
ParkPlay welcomes everyone, so just turn up!
For details and to register go to: park-play.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.