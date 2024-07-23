Free ParkPlay fun at Hemel Hempstead every Saturday!

By Billy Doran
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 11:07 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 11:12 BST
Come and join in the fun at Yew Tree Primary School, Fletcher Way, Hemel Hempstead, HP25QR.

Park play two hours of free community play, every Saturday from 10am until 12noon.

Make friends, have fun and get moving with inclusive games and activities – all generations play together.

It’s a safe, welcoming and inclusive way for people to connect and have fun, led by local qualified sport coaches.

Parking available in the school.

ParkPlay welcomes everyone, so just turn up!

For details and to register go to: park-play.com

