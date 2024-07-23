Free ParkPlay fun at Hemel Hempstead every Saturday!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Come and join in the fun at Yew Tree Primary School, Fletcher Way, Hemel Hempstead, HP25QR.

Park play two hours of free community play, every Saturday from 10am until 12noon.

Make friends, have fun and get moving with inclusive games and activities – all generations play together.

It’s a safe, welcoming and inclusive way for people to connect and have fun, led by local qualified sport coaches.

Parking available in the school.

ParkPlay welcomes everyone, so just turn up!