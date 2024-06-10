Free event at Riverside Shopping Centre assembles Superheroes of all ages

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Superheroes of all ages descended on Riverside Shopping Centre in Hemel Hempstead on Saturday, with budding Ghostbuster Aubrey, aged 7 (pictured) leading the pack.

The return of the centre’s popular free event, which takes place every June, gave families the opportunity to meet their favourite on screen characters in person, with fan favourites such as Superman, Harley Quinn and Deadpool posing for photographs and interacting with shoppers.

Visitors of all ages were transported to a parallel universe where Batman and the Joker could be found posing with the Batmobile, Ecto-1 made famous by the Ghostbusters franchise was parked up and Back to the Future’s very own time travelling DeLorean made it to 2024 to be part of the crew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trail to find hidden superheroes placed within store windows at the shopping centre saw participants entering a prize draw to win a Next voucher, while free face painters transformed little ones into characters and creatures beyond their wildest imaginations.

Aubrey, 7 from Hemel Hempstead - afraid of no ghosts!

The event supports the One Great Day charity project, which supports Great Ormond Street Hospital, and also supports local disabled riding school Gaddesden Place, with visitors invited to play a fun tombola to win prizes while raising funds.