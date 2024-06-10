Free event at Riverside Shopping Centre assembles Superheroes of all ages
The return of the centre’s popular free event, which takes place every June, gave families the opportunity to meet their favourite on screen characters in person, with fan favourites such as Superman, Harley Quinn and Deadpool posing for photographs and interacting with shoppers.
Visitors of all ages were transported to a parallel universe where Batman and the Joker could be found posing with the Batmobile, Ecto-1 made famous by the Ghostbusters franchise was parked up and Back to the Future’s very own time travelling DeLorean made it to 2024 to be part of the crew.
A trail to find hidden superheroes placed within store windows at the shopping centre saw participants entering a prize draw to win a Next voucher, while free face painters transformed little ones into characters and creatures beyond their wildest imaginations.
The event supports the One Great Day charity project, which supports Great Ormond Street Hospital, and also supports local disabled riding school Gaddesden Place, with visitors invited to play a fun tombola to win prizes while raising funds.
Phil Stiff of Riverside Shopping Centre said, “What a fantastic day! Every year it just gets better, and it’s amazing to see all the families enjoying their time at Riverside, dressed up in costume and meeting their heroes. To also be able to raise funds for such deserving charities is the icing on the Superhero cake! We loved seeing all the painted faces and the enjoyment from this event – we’re already looking forward to next year.”