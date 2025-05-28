East of England below the UK average in lifesaving stem cell donor registrations - World Blood Cancer Day 2025

New data released by blood cancer charity DKMS reveals that just 2.2% of 16-65’s in the East of England are registered as potential stem cell donors with DKMS – lower than the UK average of 2.4%.

As the UK marks World Blood Cancer Day on 28 May, DKMS is calling on people across the East of England to take action, and help to give people with blood cancer a second chance at life by joining the stem cell donor register.

Every 14 minutes, someone in the UK is diagnosed with blood cancer. For many patients, a stem cell transplant from a matching donor is their best or only chance of survival – but only a very small proportion of the UK population are currently registered as potential donors.

Ben with his mum, on her wedding day

DKMS spokesperson Deborah Hyde says, “When a patient needs a stem cell transplant, only one in three will find a donor in their immediate family. This means that two thirds of patients will need to find a stranger who is a compatible stem cell match, and who can offer them a second chance at life. Joining the register means that you could offer that lifeline for someone in their time of greatest need. Most people will never be called to donate, but if you are, you have the potential to save someone’s life”.

One person whose life was saved by an anonymous stem cell donor is Ben Collins, 25, from St Albans. He was living in Hemel Hempstead with his friends and working for an advertising company in London, when he received a devastating leukaemia diagnosis on Christmas Day, 2023. He began intensive chemotherapy, but this was not as successful as doctors has hoped, and he was told that a stem cell transplant was his best chance for survival.

“It’s the last thing you expect”, says Ben. “I had a very normal life, working in London, socialising, spending time with my girlfriend. I’d been having fevers, and coughing for a few weeks. Two rounds of antibiotics hadn’t worked, so I called 111 on Christmas Eve, and I got a call the next morning telling me to come to A&E right away. By the afternoon, I’d been told I had blood cancer”.

Unfortunately, no one in Ben’s family was a match, so a global search began to find a stranger who could save his life. His family, including his mum Katrina, decided to do everything they could. Alongside DKMS, they organised a huge donor registration event at their local rugby club. The community's support was overwhelming, with more than 540 people registering on the day of the event and over 1,800 people registering online because of Ben's story.

Ben Collins from St Albans, after he received his stem cell transplant

Last summer, he finally received the news he’d been waiting for – a woman in Germany had been identified as a match from the DKMS register, and she had agreed to donate her stem cells.

Ben says, “Initially I didn’t want to get my hopes up, but once I got to the hospital for the transplant, it started to sink in. It’s almost hard to think about, without the kindness of a complete stranger, I wouldn’t be here today. I don’t know how I could begin to thank her. There are so many people who are waiting for a match, just like I was. I want to encourage as many people as possible to join the register, to help to give those people the second chance that I’ve been given”.

Ben’s transplant has turned his life around. He is back at work, and just a few weeks ago, he was able to walk his mum Katrina down the aisle on her wedding day.

Ben is marking World Blood Cancer Day with DKMS by encouraging everyone aged 17–55 and in good general health to order a free swab kit via their website (dkms.org.uk), complete a simple cheek swab, and return it to be added to the register.

Things you didn’t know about blood cancer:

Blood cancers are the third most common cause of cancer death in the UK.

Every year, nearly 13,000 people die from blood cancer in the UK.

At any one time there are around 2,000 people in the UK in need of a stem cell transplant.

Of those registered, only 16 % are from UK minority ethnic backgrounds. This makes it more difficult for patients from these backgrounds to find a match

Signing up to the stem cell donor register is a quick and easy process involving some painless mouth swabs: if you are aged 17-55 and in general good health, you're eligible to join the register with DKMS. If you are then matched with someone needing a transplant, in nine out of ten cases donating is a simple, outpatient process similar to donating blood platelets.