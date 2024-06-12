Community Action Dacorum: Volunteers Week 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We had 10 organisations book a stall and pitch themselves outside The Roundhouse, Hemel Hempstead Town Centre to talk to potential volunteers.

The Communities Team at Community Action Dacorum had a fantastic Volunteers Week 2024! We had 10 organisations book a stall and pitch themselves outside The Roundhouse, Hemel Hempstead Town Centre to talk to potential volunteers. It was also a great opportunity for everyone to network with other organisations as well as getting to know our fantastic staff and lovely volunteers.

It was not only a productive week signing up new volunteers, spreading the word about what our member organisations have to offer but there was also music from Radio Dacorum, selfies, laughter, chatter, fun, tea, coffee and even cake!

Sunnyside Rural Trust

A Busy Roundhouse Marlowes

Shopmobility

Liberty Tea Rooms and Community Hub

CAD Community Transport

Willow Foundation

Impactful Lives

The Boxmoor Trust

Harbour Lights Scuba Diving Club

Dacorum Community Trust

Age UK Herts

Radio Dacorum

We want to invite you all back again for Small Charity Week

Monday 24 – Friday 28 June 2024 - contact the Volunteer Centre at [email protected] or 01442 247209 to book a table, or pop in to see us in the Roundhouse – the round building outside Boots in Hemel town centre.

We are open Monday-Friday 10am-3pm.