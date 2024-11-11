Christmas shop arrives at The Marlowes Shopping Centre
Christmas World offers a wonderland of holiday essentials. Shoppers can explore everything unique ornaments, twinkling lights, and cosy winter décor to thoughtful gift options for every member of the family. The festive store has something for everyone and provides an immersive holiday experience to inspire joy and creativity for holiday preparations.
Christmas World will be open throughout the holiday season, conveniently located opposite the Santa’s Grotto Workshop, which is set to open on selected dates from Saturday 16th November.
The store is a fantastic addition to the range of diverse retailers and dining options at The Marlowes, which boasts an array of High Street favourites and treasured independents.
Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We are excited to announce the opening of Christmas World, our newest arrival here at The Marlowes. Come and take a look around at the huge choice of Christmas décor, gifting, crafting and more when you pay a visit to our centre, we look forward to welcoming you.”
