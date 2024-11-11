Christmas shop arrives at The Marlowes Shopping Centre

By Laura Osman
Contributor
Published 11th Nov 2024, 16:21 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 11:40 BST
Just in time for the festive season, The Marlowes Shopping Centre is thrilled to announce the arrival of Christmas World, a brand-new holiday shop located in the North Mall.

Christmas World offers a wonderland of holiday essentials. Shoppers can explore everything unique ornaments, twinkling lights, and cosy winter décor to thoughtful gift options for every member of the family. The festive store has something for everyone and provides an immersive holiday experience to inspire joy and creativity for holiday preparations.

Christmas World will be open throughout the holiday season, conveniently located opposite the Santa’s Grotto Workshop, which is set to open on selected dates from Saturday 16th November.

The store is a fantastic addition to the range of diverse retailers and dining options at The Marlowes, which boasts an array of High Street favourites and treasured independents.

Christmas World

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We are excited to announce the opening of Christmas World, our newest arrival here at The Marlowes. Come and take a look around at the huge choice of Christmas décor, gifting, crafting and more when you pay a visit to our centre, we look forward to welcoming you.”

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.

