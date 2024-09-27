Cats Protection: Rehoming - Sage, Rosemary and Thyme

By jackie CP
Contributor
Published 27th Sep 2024, 10:22 BST
Sage, Rosemary and Thyme, known affectionately as 'The Herbs', are 6-month-old siblings who are now looking for their new forever homes due to a change in their owner's circumstances.

The Herbs can be a little shy when they first meet new people but once they get to know you, their true colours are finally shown.

They love their food and enjoy playing especially with feather toys and love to give you kisses whilst nudging your face for snuggles.

They're used to living with older children and other cats but have no experience with dogs.

They would love access to a garden, when old enough after their settling in period, away from main/through roads.

They're are fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered.

