Cardo and Dacorum Community Trust team up to support local resident in crisis
When a local resident found themselves in urgent need of a fridge but had no means to secure one, they turned to DCT as a last resort.
Recognising the importance of practical support in times of crisis, Cardo stepped in to help by donating a pre-loved Samsung fridge freezer, which had been left behind in an empty property.
The fridge was PAT tested by a Cardo electrician, thoroughly cleaned, and delivered to the resident’s first-floor flat—ensuring they had access to an essential household item that many take for granted.
In addition to making a real difference to an individual in need, this initiative also contributed to environmental sustainability by preventing 0.11 tonnes of waste from going to landfill.
“At Cardo, we believe social value is about more than just words—it’s about taking real action to support people and communities,” said James Cook, Managing Director for Cardo (South & Central).
“By working with fantastic charities like Dacorum Community Trust, we can make sure resources don’t go to waste and instead benefit those who need them most.”
This initiative is just one of many ways Cardo is committed to creating positive social impact by repurposing materials, supporting local organisations and the wider community.