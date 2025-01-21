Buyers looking to beat the stamp duty deadline need to move now, urges local housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local housebuilder Croudace Homes is urging buyers in Hertfordshire looking to beat the stamp duty deadline to start the moving process now or risk paying thousands more on their property transactions.

Croudace Homes has several two, three and four-bedroom homes available at its Croft Gardens development on Stevenage Road in Knebworth, Hertfordshire, ready to move into ahead of the changes. Based on the end of terrace two-bedroom home at Croft Gardens, available for £400,000, someone purchasing their next home by the stamp duty deadline could save up to £5,000.

Stamp duty changes from April 1, 2025 are predicted to see average stamp duty bills of £12,250 in the South East[1]. The tax threshold will return to previous rates of £125,000 for regular buyers and £300,000 for first time buyers[2].

With the development already 50% reserved, Croft Gardens offers a collection of energy efficient two-, three- and four-bedroom homes. The homes have been developed to include a high-quality Omega Kitchen and handmade British Quality bathrooms by Utopia, and benefit from options for customer personalisation including wall colours, fitted furniture, tiling and glazing finishes subject to stage of build.

The Barleycroft Home, Croft Gardens, Hertfordshire

Externally, the development benefits from an EV charging point and a PV solar panel to all roofs as well as 3.58 acres of open space which has been preserved to safeguard existing wildlife populations with the addition of improved hedgerows and nesting boxes.

Energy efficiency is built into the homes at Croft Gardens with energy saving measures such as double-glazed PVCu windows and French casement rear doors, thermal insulation, and an A-rated boiler with built-in frost protection. These sustainable features ensure that these new homes at Croft Gardens are 64% more energy efficient, saving an average of £2,207 on household bills each year.

Stuart Elvidge, Sales and Marketing Director for Croudace North Thames at Croudace Homes comments: “As the stamp duty deadline fast approaches, we have already started to witness a spike in enquires across our operating area, especially from first time buyers who are looking to make savings before the stamp duty changes come into effect from April.

"Eligible under the current stamp duty threshold, a number of homes at Croft Gardens can provide significant savings for those ready to act quickly. We do have a variety of initiatives that can streamline the house buying process enabling completion in as little as four weeks, however buyers are encouraged to have all necessary documents prepared in advance to ensure a smooth transaction.”

Alongside offering a number of homes available to move into now, Croudace Homes has a range of incentives available to support buyers move including:

Deposit Unlock: Exclusively available on new homes, the scheme allows you to pay a 5% deposit and provides customers with competitively priced mortgage products on properties up to £750,000.

Part Exchange: Part Exchange with Croudace Homes is a scheme that provides help for homeowners who are unable to sell their existing home on the open market and a stress-free purchase for those looking to buy a new home from Croudace Homes.

Uniquely located in the thriving village of Knebworth, just two miles from Stevenage, Croft Gardens is well connected to the capital through Junction 7 of the A1 providing easy access to the wider motorway network as well as Knebworth and Stevenage stations reaching St Pancras International in just 27 minutes and London Kings Cross in 38 minutes.

There are a wealth of nearby amenities and restaurants including Tesco, Toby Carvery, and the Odyssey Health Club, which also offers a packed schedule of fitness classes and a variety of relaxing spa treatments. Roaring Meg Retail Park is a short drive away and home to Marks & Spencers, Smyths Toys, Boots and Costa Coffee.

The local area boasts a selection of schools including St Margaret Clitherow Roman Catholic Primary School, Roebuck Academy and Knebworth Primary and Nursery School.

Stuart Elvidge adds: “Croft Gardens is a development of energy efficient homes on the edge of the welcoming Hertfordshire village of Knebworth, set in an enhanced landscape with open spaces designed to protect and encourage wildlife. Coupled with excellent nearby amenities and transport links, the development is the perfect place for young families and downsizers to put down roots.

Currently available at Croft Gardens are a selection of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes with prices starting from £400,000, £465,000 and £515,000 respectively. To find out more about the new homes at Croft Gardens or Croudace Homes, visit the website.