Arts Council funding secured to celebrate 100 years of libraries in Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire County Council are delighted to announce that their bid for an arts council grant has been accepted. The grant, which amounts to nearly £100,000 will go towards a year-long celebration of Hertfordshire Libraries, which turns 100 on February 28, 2025.

The celebration will begin with the launch of an exhibition of the library service showcasing how it has developed over the last 100 years and how our libraries continue to be a free resource for Hertfordshire residents at every stage of life offering a welcoming, accessible, and safe space to local communities.

Beginning in March there are plans for a ‘festival of creativity and reading’ to kick off across the county’s libraries, with authors, illustrators, digital experts, artists, and poets expected to attend a series of free and low cost workshops and events.

There are many more plans to reach out to all residents who use our libraries but also those that don’t currently know the range of activities and resources on offer there. Before the celebrations begin, an important project will start to understand what kind of programme of events and activities residents would like to see taking place in Hertfordshire.

Family in Hertfordshire Library.

Regular library users and others across the county who don’t know what the library service offers are encouraged to fill in this survey to give their views: www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/LibrariesCentenary

Mark Mills-Bishop, Deputy Executive Member for Education, Libraries and Life-long learning, said: “Credit to officers who have worked hard to secure this significant amount of money that will go into curating an excellent programme of events for creative art and book lovers to enjoy.

"It’s important we mark this huge milestone with a trip down memory lane and a celebration of the great resources on offer in our libraries today. I look forward to welcoming residents to the events planned in 2025.”

Hazel Edwards, Area Director, South East, Arts Council England, said: "We are thrilled to support Hertfordshire Libraries in celebrating 100 years of community service. This centenary project not only honours the rich history of libraries but also inspires creativity and lifelong learning across Hertfordshire.

"We look forward to seeing the transformative impact this initiative will have on local residents and communities."