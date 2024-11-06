93-year-old Jean defies age stereotypes, growing 'stronger than ever' at Harpenden Leisure Centre

At 93, Jean Grant says she's “stronger than ever” and is determined to keep others her age out of wheelchairs by staying active.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her inspiring fitness journey at Harpenden Leisure Centre is proof that age is no barrier to strength and independence.

Twice weekly, Jean attends personal training sessions with Kieran McPhillips at Harpenden Leisure Centre and her dedication over the past year have yielded significant improvements in both her physical and mental wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I started seeing Kieran one year ago doing a session once a week," Jean said. "I enjoyed it so much that I decided that I must start going twice a week. I have seen a huge difference in my physical and mental health. I can honestly say it is the highlight of my week."

Jean Grant with personal trainer Kieran

Alice Rollinson, Fitness Manager at Harpenden Leisure Centre said: "What started as weekly sessions with Kieran quickly became twice-weekly workouts as Jean's passion for fitness grew.

"Each session is carefully structured, starting with a gentle warm-up, before progressing through a variety of exercises. The improvements we've seen are incredible. What's particularly inspiring is her enthusiasm to challenge herself - sometimes she's the one asking to increase the weights!

“Through regular strength and flexibility training, Jean tells us she feels stronger than ever and a decade younger. She's a perfect example of how the right support and dedication can transform someone's fitness at any age."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone Active, which manages Harpenden Leisure Centre in partnership with St Albans City and District Council is featuring Jean's story as part of its ‘Age is Just a Number’ campaign. Running from October to November, the initiative aims to promote active lifestyles among seniors and challenge age-related stereotypes.

Steve Cox, Everyone Active's area contract manager, said: “Jean’s story perfectly captures our 'Age is Just a Number' campaign. Her dedication at 93 is truly inspiring, showing that with the right mindset and support, age is no barrier to staying fit. Our colleagues expertly adapt programmes for all ages and abilities, ensuring everyone can achieve their fitness goals in an inclusive environment."

Jean is passionate about encouraging others her age to maintain their independence through exercise. "Many people my age end up needing wheelchairs or walking sticks when they're actually still capable of walking independently," she says.

"If they could just maintain occasional exercise, they could continue walking freely without assistance. Once you stop using your muscles regularly, they become significantly weaker. That's why I'm committed to my twice-weekly sessions with Kieran."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While acknowledging that gyms can initially seem daunting, Jean urges other seniors to take that first step. "Make the same decision I did - I promise you won't regret it! Regular exercise and strength training are essential for longevity and a healthy life."

As part of the ‘Age is Just a Number’ campaign, Everyone Active is offering a range of activities designed for older adults across its more than 230 centres nationwide. The campaign, which launched on October 5 to coincide with Silver Sunday (the national day for older people), aims to encourage seniors to try new activities or engage in simple weekly exercises.

For more information about Age is Just a Number, visit: www.everyoneactive.com/promotion/ageisjustanumber/

In addition to Harpenden Leisure Centre, Everyone Active manages Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre, Batchwood Golf and Sports Centre, Cotlandswick Leisure Centre and Cottonmill Community and Cycle Centre in partnership with St Albans City and District Council.