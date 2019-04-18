Center Parcs to open largest lodges at Woburn Forest which sleep 12 people

Center Parcs Woburn Forest near Milton Keynes and Bedford is set to introduce big new six-bedroom lodges.

Center Parcs Woburn Forest will be introducing the new Woodland Lodges over the next year, giving larger and extended family groups the chance to enjoy a short break away under the same roof.

Inside the new six-bedroom lodge

The practical 6-bedroom lodge is Center Parcs’ largest style of accommodation, sleeping up to 12 guests. The new lodges will feature large open-plan living and dining areas, fully equipped modern kitchens and furnished patio areas big enough for the whole family to enjoy a barbecue.

One of the three 6-bedroom Woodland Lodges will also be adapted, with dedicated parking nearby, a fully equipped kitchen with lowered worktops and spacious bedrooms, including an electric bed and bathroom with walk-in/wheel-in shower.

The introduction of this lodge style to Woburn Forest follows the popularity of the 6-bedroom Woodland Lodges that opened at Sherwood Forest and Whinfell Forest over the last 12 months, which have been well received by guests.

Rebecca Wileman, General Manager at Center Parcs Woburn Forest said: "We’re delighted to announce that the 6-bedroom Woodland Lodge style is coming to Woburn Forest, the first of which will be open to guests later this year. We have seen an increase in the number of families bringing grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins to Center Parcs over the years and we believe this new type of lodge is the perfect way for larger families to come together and take part in their very own Center Parcs adventure.”

The 6-bedroom Adapted Woodland Lodge is currently available to book at Woburn Forest for breaks arriving from 25th November 2019, with the two other 6-bedroom Woodland Lodges available to book for breaks arriving from 25th May 2020.