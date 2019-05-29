Updated plans for cinema in Hemel Hempstead town centre

Long-awaited plans to open a cinema in Hemel town centre have been re-submitted to planning bosses.

The new proposals for The Marlowes Shopping Centre still involve an 11-screen cinema, although with a slightly smaller seating capacity than in the previous outline.

This is the third planning application for the scheme, with the previous two both having been approved by Dacorum Council.

If the plans go ahead, it will mean Hemel has a second multi-screen cinema, alongside a number of family-friendly restaurants.

A Marlowes spokesman said: “Our latest planning submission for the new Empire Cinema and casual dining options at the Marlowes Shopping Centre represents a new milestone in our plans to reposition the centre as a community experience destination.

“Having undertaken detailed public consultation, we know that local residents are eager to see a town centre cinema and better evening economy delivered to Hemel Hempstead. It is well established that cinemas have a positive impact on other retailers and F&B operators within a town centre and we are pleased to have secured a leading operator, who will make a valuable contribution to the town’s leisure economy.”

The original proposal was first revealed by the Gazette in June 2017, with an updated proposal then submitted 15 months later.

The new proposal is for a total capacity of 924 seats, with access via escalators and lifts from within the north court mall.

It would take up all of the first and second floors, with The Olympian Gym already moved to a new home.

In the evenings, when the rest of the shopping centre is closed from around 7pm, a ‘secure line’ will leave only the north court and mall open.

