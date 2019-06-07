Tring-based Huel bolsters top team as it seeks to grow

Innovative meal replacement company Huel is strengthening its top team as it seeks out new growth.

Huel, which recently moved its head office to Tring, has unveiled a number of senior appointments as the four-year-old company prepares to expand.

Chief executive James McMaster, who was appointed two years ago, said: “We have appointed these senior hires to continue to grow the Huel brand after a hugely successful four years since we launched.

“Their strong and diverse backgrounds in marketing, innovation, sales and finance will enhance the knowledge within our talented team to continue the expansion of Huel around the world.”

The award-winning Huel, which produces nutritionally complete, convenient, affordable food, with minimal impact on animals and the environment, sold more than 2.7 million meals via its website in January alone.

It is reckoned to be one of the UK’s fastest growing companies and its revenue last year was more than £40 million - a year-on-year growth of 185 per cent.

The new appointments are Nick Smith as chief finance officer who joins from high-end fashion company Orlebar Brown, Brian Hopkins-Parkinson, previously of Popchips UK, is appointed head of UK sales, Louise Cruttenden becomes marketing director after leaving Diageo after 13 years, and Daniel Plimmer who becomes head of procurement and demand after leaving Sainsbury’s.

Mr McMaster said: “With consumers electing to switch to healthier food, these new appointments mark an exciting period of growth for Huel.

“The company has seen dramatic growth since launching and has now sold over 45 million meals in over 80 countries.”

Huel has six offices across the UK, US and Europe and recently moved its head office to Tring where all day-to-day operations take place including product development across the Huel range, driving innovation and supporting the growth of the business.

The innovative British brand has picked up a number of accolades including, LDC Entrepreneur of the Year and Sunday Times Fast Track Ones To Watch.