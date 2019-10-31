Sisters create jobs as their Hemel Hempstead prom wear venture grows

Two enterprising sisters are creating jobs as they expand their Hemel Hempstead prom and evening wear shop.

Abbey Holdsworth (21) and Ellen Holdsworth (24) set up Abbelle at 42 High Street inspired by their own struggle to find great prom and black tie gowns.

Abbelle.

Now after just three years and more than 1,000 prom and evening wear customers, the two are expanding the business with a move to larger premises at 85 High Street and creating four more part-time jobs taking the total number of staff to six.

Abbey said: “We’ve had to move as our business grew massively over the past three years.

“Year on year we have received more and more customers through our doors.

“Our first shop was beautiful but very small.

“To take the next stage in growing our business we needed to move somewhere bigger.

“Our new store is double the size and allows us to have more changing rooms and many more gowns.”

Ellen said the two decided to set up the business after struggling when looking for prom and black tie gowns.

She said: “Buying an evening dress should be a very special experience, however we couldn’t find any places which offered a great service alongside beautiful gowns.

“We are both into fashion and have a passion for helping people. After quite a few years of toying with the idea of opening our own evening wear shop, we decided to take the plunge.

“When we opened our old store in December 2016 we didn’t even know if we would sell one dress.

“However to our delight our business became a success and we could not be more happy about how far we have came in just three years.

“Our new shop is absolutely gorgeous and we cant wait to welcome more customers in the future.”

Abbelle features dresses ranging from a size 00-26 and prices from £200 to £550.

She added: “Abbelle is a princess’ dream shop with over 400 gown in a kaleidoscope of colours and designs. With our four spacious changing rooms and exclusive one to one appointments we pride ourselves on making it the best shopping experience.”