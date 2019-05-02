Removal company in Hemel Hempstead moves up a gear in bid to axe emissions

A removals company is gearing up for the moment it can cut its road emissions to zero.

JamVans, which is based at Boxted Farm Business Park, Berkhamsted Road, in Hemel Hempstead, has just invested in its first fully electric vehicle.

The nine-year-old company, which has a team of 30 movers, surveyors and logistics staff carrying out more than 1,000 moves a year, plans to have cut out its vehicle emissions by 2029.

Its investment in a Renault Zoe means the firm’s surveyors can eliminate their road emissions and save the business £6,000 a year at the same time.

The action comes as the government advisory group the Committee on Climate change has called on ministers to set a legal target for eliminating almost all greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Justin Yates, one of the directors at JamVans, said: “As owner-managers of a removals company, where we have to rely on vans and cars, we know that people in our position need to make a real difference.

“This is a big step for us but it’s one of many to come.”

The move to an all electric powered transport fleet is one of a number of changes made by the company in a bid to reduce the firm’s environmental impact.

These include ensuring the firm maintains a modern fleet with Euro 6 engines as well as ensuring it crushes and recycles used cardboard.

Managers have also overseen the fitting out of the company’s premises with eco-friendly air conditioning and heating.

Now the focus has shifted to the company’s next step, which is to invest in electric vans to deal with the more physical side of their removals.

However, co-director Matt Williams said: “Electric vans are still yet to come as far technologically as the point reached by cars.

He said: “We really want to be as environmentally efficient as we can be and use electric vans as well.

But the mileage range of electric van isn’t high enough for us to run the business as usual.

Mr Williams added: “Hopefully in the next few years we can commit to electric vans once the technology improves.”