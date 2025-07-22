Popular Tring pub permanently closed by administrators as parent group sells 14 bars

Administrators have announced the permanent closure of a popular pub in Tring.

It has been confirmed that the Grand Junction Arms has permanently closed, administrators announced the closure on its website.

The sudden closure of the canalside bar came after the watering hole’s parent company was put into administration.

PWC has confirmed that administrators are in control of operations of the Oakman Inns. The property group owned and ran a number of luxury pubs and restaurants in the south since its formation in 2007.

However, Peter Borg-Neal stepped away from the business in recent months due to health issues. Since that announcement the hospitality group sold off 10 events properties, including bars in Tring and Buckingham. These pubs were sold to the Restaurant Group, the company which also looks after the Wagamama chains serving customers in the UK.

Now, Upham Inns, another company which oversees operations at a series of bars in the south, has purchased 10 more of the Oakman Inns venues.

As reported by The Morning Advertiser, pubs in Leighton Buzzard, Berkhamsted, and Milton Keynes have been snapped up in the deal.

A statement on the Grand Junction Arms website says: “Following the appointment of the Joint Administrators on Monday 21st July 2025 this site has ceased to trade and is now closed.

“Ross Connock, Mark James Tobias Banfield and Tom Crookham have been appointed as Joint Administrators of Oakman Inns and Restaurants Limited and Oakman Dev Limited to manage their affairs, business and property as their agents and without personal liability.”