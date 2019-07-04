Online retailer Amazon to create new jobs at sites in Hemel Hempstead

Internet giant Amazon is creating new jobs in Hemel Hempstead

The online retailer has announced it will recruit 2,000 new staff this year across the UK with a number of the new jobs being available at its sites in Hemel Hempstead, Milton Keynes as well as at Ridgement and Dunstable in Bedfordshire.

More than 130 of the jobs will be available for professionals in finance, IT, safety and engineering.

A spokesperson for Amazon said it was not yet known how many extra staff would be needed at the individual sites.

Stefano Perego, Amazon’s Vice President of UK Customer Fulfilment, said: "We are delighted to be recruiting for specialist managerial roles in our operations network in Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire, with competitive wages and comprehensive benefits from the very first day.

"These are highly-skilled roles working on exciting and innovative new technologies that benefit Amazon’s customers around the world.

"We’re proud to employ thousands of people in the Midlands to ensure we continue delivering a fantastic level of service for our customers.”

He added: "All permanent Amazon employees, whether working in UK fulfilment centres, sort centres or delivery stations receive very competitive pay and attractive benefits including private medical insurance, life assurance, amazon stocks, income protection, an employee discount, as well as a company pension plan."

By the end of the year, Amazon expects to have a permanent workforce in the UK of more than 29,500.

For more details about jobs at Amazon visit: www.jobsatamazon.co.uk