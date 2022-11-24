News you can trust since 1858
Major improvement necessary at Hemel Hempstead takeaway after hygiene inspection

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 2:27pm

A takeaway in Hemel Hempstead has been handed a one-out-of five rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Fat Roosters, at 9 Marlowes, was given the rating after an assessment on October 18.

The website shows that improvement is needed in the hygienic handling of food and the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building. Major improvements are needed in the management of food safety.

Overall, the rating means that the takeaway needs major improvement to its food hygiene standards.

