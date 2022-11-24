A takeaway in Hemel Hempstead has been handed a one-out-of five rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Fat Roosters, at 9 Marlowes, was given the rating after an assessment on October 18.

The website shows that improvement is needed in the hygienic handling of food and the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building. Major improvements are needed in the management of food safety.

Fat Roosters at 9 Marlowes in Hemel Hempstead