KFC coming to Hemel and Berkhamsted

KFC is planning to open 13 new restaurants in Hertfordshire - including ones in Hemel and Berkhamsted.

The company, which is based in Kentucky and whose menus largely involve chicken, has announced plans to open over 500 new restaurants across the country.

These include drive-thru restaurants in Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted.

A company spokesman said: “We have bold ambitions to have over 1,000 stores in the UK and Ireland by 2020 and we are looking to build over 50 new stores a year.”

other planned locations are Hertford, Royston Drive, Cheshunt/ Hoddesdon, Hitchin, Potters Bar, Rickmansworth, St Albans, Stevenage, and two in Watford.