Joinery in Hemel Hempstead creates new jobs as turnover soars

A joinery company in Hemel Hempstead has seen its turnover increase by nearly £2 million over the last year.

Quest Joinery, in Frogmore Road Industrial Estate, Frogmore Road, has just reported a turnover of £4.1 million for the year.

It follows an investment of £250,000 in new equipment and the recruitment of 10 extra members of staff bringing the total number of employees to 48.

Bosses say the key to the success has been ensuring a high level of service and craftsmanship.

Jeremy Theakston, who created the company with Allan Jackson, said: “We were being regularly let down by sub-contractors when it came to delivering a good service and completing jobs on time. The end result was we decided: ‘let’s do it ourselves’.

“That was how Quest was formed and we haven’t really looked back over the last eight years with the last two in particular marking our transformation into one of the first names chosen by architects, construction firms and property developers.

“We are now completing contracts that are worth £2 million plus and these include projects at Chelsea Barracks, commercial offices in the City and Clarges, the luxury commercial and residential development in Mayfair.”

Now the company has set its sights on doubling the size of the company by 2024.

As a result it has sought the support of the Manufacturing Growth Programme to create a business plan that is expected to deliver sales of £10 million a year.

Mr Jackson said: “We were really impressed with the programme and the Growth Manager Roy Matthews who suggested some simple improvements and then looked at how we could integrate technology and automation into our factory.”

Mr Matthews said: “Growing so fast can be a challenging time so I’m delighted we’ve been able to work with Quest Joinery to help it effectively manage its growth and lay the foundations for future expansion.

“It has disrupted a traditional industry through high levels of customer service and the fact it offers the latest 2D, 3D and BIM design technology, as well as expert joinery and fit-out services.”