Hemel Hempstead artist wins Dragon’s backing

The orders are rolling in for a Hemel Hempstead artist after she secured the backing of BBC Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis.

The high profile entrepreneur used his Small Business Sunday (#SBS) campaign to highlight the services of Lizzie Martell, an artist and children’s illustrator of Boxmoor.

A message on the social media site Twitter from Ms Martell was re-tweeted by Theo to his 500,000 followers.

As a result, she now has more followers on the social media site and has seen a rise in orders for her work.

Her business has also been profiled on the #SBS website - www.theopaphitissbs.com - that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

She said: “Winning Theo Paphitis’ #SBS on Twitter has been the most incredible boost for my little art business, particularly through the increased exposure of my artwork across Twitter and social media.

“I started my small business looking to inspire children by painting joyful, colourful watercolour illustrations, and I’m delighted I’m now able to reach a much wider audience through winning #SBS.

“In the last week, I’ve had a boost in my sales at www.lizziemartell.com too - which has been a wonderful surprise.

“The #SBS scheme is welcome recognition for hard-working small business owners like myself, and I feel proud to be a new member of Theo Paphitis’ #SBS family.”

She added: “I absolutely love what I do and love where I live, and am passionate about running a small business and connecting with wonderful local independent businesses in the process.”

Ms Martell sells her watercolour illustrations on the ‘village shop’ website Etsy UK at www.lizziemartell.com.

She said: “I’m lucky enough to stock my nursery prints in Berkhamsted Imaging, the independent framers on Berkhamsted High Street and my greetings cards in Coffee and Wine in Boxmoor High Street.

“My new watercolour crystal prints will be stocked in Bailey & Sons jewellers on Berkhamsted High Street.

“I also love to take part in the Hospice of St Francis fundraising fairs and events, and had a stall at their 2019 Garden Party.”