From tech to tails: Local man’s purr-fect career change

From crunching code to caring for cats — how one man swapped megabytes for miaows and is now giving feline residents of Hemel, Berkhamsted, Amersham, Chesham, East Aylesbury, Great Missenden, and Tring, the VIP treatment!

Local man, Des Royle, 56, is swapping a long-term career in IT for a brand-new venture in cat care, and has just launched (Monday, June 16) The Cat Butler Chesham, a premium cat sitting service designed to keep kitties happy and content in their own homes while their human paw-rents are away.

Commenting on his new venture, Des said: “The opportunity to provide high-quality, personalised care for feline friends while building a trusted local service is something I’m passionate about, and looking forward to, after spending 28 years in a corporate environment.”

He added: “While technology has been a significant part of my professional journey, my passion for feline care has always been personal. Now, I’m thrilled to transition into a role where I can combine my structured approach with my deep love for cats, ensuring their well-being while providing owners with a trusted, reliable, and stress-free service, giving them peace of mind while they are away.”

Des Royle with his cat, Tiffany, nicknamed Shadow

Talking about his own feline family, Des said: “We have a four-year-old Turkish Angora called Tiffany and a two-year-old Khao Manee called Molly at home. One of the common traits about both breeds is that they will always have a kitten-like play quality about them their whole life.

“Their favourite activity is to chase each other up and down the stairs at nighttime or around the ground floor. We know it’s morning when Tiffany climbs on my chest and sits there purring until I get up. Molly has a different strategy whereby she drapes herself over your head and plays with your hair!”

Commenting on what the future might hold, Des said: “I know initially it will be a steep learning curve, and it will take a lot of hard work in getting things off the ground but I’m looking forward to building this into a huge success where I can bring something to the community, meet different people (and a lot of cats!), and put a smile on people’s faces - it’s going to be CLAWSOME.”