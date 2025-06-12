From labs to lullabies: Former biomedical scientist launches local baby massage business

Laura Mullen

After more than a decade in the world of science and pharmaceuticals, local mum Laura Mullen is swapping pipettes for play mats as she opens her very own Basking Babies location. Determined to build something meaningful for both herself and her community, Laura has turned her passion for supporting mums into a business – bringing nurturing baby massage, yoga and wellbeing classes to the families of St Albans.

“I’m so proud to be able to offer this lifeline to other mums on my own doorstep,” explained Laura. “I’ve got two children of my own and, with my background in healthcare, I know just how important it is to have a safe, welcoming space for new parents to share, connect and unwind.”

Laura spent over a decade building a career in science and healthcare. She started out as a biomedical scientist in the NHS before moving into the pharmaceutical industry, where she worked for 10 years. Although she found success in the world of medicine, Laura always felt a strong pull towards work that allowed her to make a direct, positive impact on others – particularly mums and babies.

After moving out of London with her husband Dave and their two children, Laura began looking for a more fulfilling, flexible career that could fit around family life in her new community. This ultimately led her to Basking Babies and the opportunity to launch a business with heart.

“I went to baby massage classes with my own children, and when I started looking into new career options, this really stood out as something that would suit my lifestyle. I’d thought about retraining in midwifery or paediatrics before, but with a young family, going back into the NHS just wasn’t realistic.”

Laura hopes her baby classes will offer local parents a safe, welcoming space to offload, support one another and build lasting friendships.

“I didn’t really have that sense of community when I had my first baby, so I’m really passionate about creating something different. I want to give parents a reason to get out of the house, break up the day and connect with others who are going through the same stage of life.”

Laura has also recently been connecting with other local small business owners – mostly other mums – and has been struck by the incredible sense of community and support, with many keen to collaborate and help one another grow.

“Looking ahead, I want to team up with other local professionals who share my goal of supporting mums and babies – I’d love to work with sleep consultants, mental health specialists, and other family-focused services ideally.

“I also just really want to make my children proud and be someone they can look up to, while also being more present for them. Being a business owner is a big part of that, and it’s so rewarding to see my daughter take pride in what I’m doing. She even pretends to be a baby masseuse at home! It’s heartwarming to know that she’s inspired by my journey,” concluded Laura.

Her first classes have already kicked off in Marshalswick, where she’s been warmly welcomed by local parents. More sessions are planned throughout the month at the Trestle Arts Base, giving even more families the chance to experience the benefits of baby massage and supportive community connection.

For further information about Basking Babies, visit: www.baskingbabies.co.uk/stalbans