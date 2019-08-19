Food producer in Tring wins Great Taste award

A specialist food producer in Hertfordshire is celebrating after winning an international award.

Beechwood Fine Foods, of Frogmore Street, in Tring, has beaten off competition from about 100 countries to secure a one-star Great Taste Award - the world’s most coveted food and drink accolade.

It won the honour for both its Poachers Pickle and its Dark and Chunky Marmalade.

The judges praised Poachers Pickle as: “Nicely spiced. Lovely texture. We like the lingering warmth.”

They described the marmalade: “A rich and indulgent look to this firm set marmalade. Soft peel with bitter sweet molasses citrus contrasts, depth and complexity. An appealing marmalade.”

Sarah Murray, co-owner of Beechwoods, said: “This is fabulous.

“I make all our range of preserves, jams and chutneys and to go up against many of the bigger players in the industry and to come out with another two awards this year to add to the now increasing number across the range is just great.

“I could not be happier and it certainly makes all the hard work very worthwhile.”

A spokesperson for the awards said: “Recognised as a stamp of excellence among consumers and retailers alike, Great Taste values taste above all else, with no regard for branding and packaging.

“Whether it is vinegar, granola, bacon or cheese being judged, all products are removed from their wrapper, jar, box or bottle before being tasted.

“The judges then savour, confer and re-taste to decide which products are worthy of a one, two or three star award.”

There were 12,772 entries into Great Taste this year and of those products, 208 have been awarded a 3-star, 1,326 received a 2-star and 3,409 were awarded a 1-star accolade.

The panel of judges for this year’s Great Taste awards included: cook, writer and champion of sustainable food, Melissa Hemsley; Kenny Tutt, MasterChef 2018 champion; author, Olia Hercules; chef and food writer, Gill Meller; Kavi Thakar from Dishoom; food writer and stylist, Georgina Hayden, and author and chef, Zoe Adjonyoh, as well as food buyers from Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason, Sourced Market and Partridges.