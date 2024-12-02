Ex-media agency leader launches Hertfordshire marketing consultancy

Tom Wilson, a seasoned marketing professional with extensive experience at leading media agencies, has announced the launch of his new venture, Tom Wilson Digital, a bespoke marketing consultancy dedicated to helping local businesses in Hertfordshire thrive in the digital age.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over a decade of industry expertise, Tom has worked with national and global brands to drive impactful marketing strategies and achieve measurable results. Now, he is bringing his wealth of knowledge and proven methodologies to Hertfordshire, aiming to support the growth of local businesses by providing tailored marketing solutions that deliver real results.

“After years of working in the fast-paced world of media agencies, I’ve seen how powerful a strategic marketing approach can be for businesses of all sizes,” said Tom Wilson, Founder of Tom Wilson Digital. “My goal is to demystify digital marketing for local businesses in Hertfordshire, helping them attract new customers, build their brand, and grow sustainably.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultancy will offer a range of services, including website development, search engine optimisation (SEO), digital advertising, content marketing, and tailored marketing strategies, with a focus on helping local businesses stand out in increasingly competitive markets.

Tom Wilson, Founder of Tom Wilson Digital.

Tom Wilson Digital is designed to fill a gap for Hertfordshire businesses that may lack access to high-level marketing expertise. Recognising the unique challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Tom aims to offer a more personalised and flexible alternative to large, impersonal agencies.Tom’s decision to launch in Hertfordshire was driven by a desire to support the vibrant local business community where he has strong personal and professional connections.

“Hertfordshire is home to a thriving and diverse business scene,” Tom added. “I want to help local companies unlock their potential by showing them that effective marketing doesn’t have to be complex or intimidating.”

To celebrate the launch, Tom Wilson Digital is offering free initial consultations to local businesses looking to enhance their marketing efforts and better connect with their customers.