England netball star Eleanor Cardwell has become an ambassador for innovative sports bra company MAAREE.

Cardwell, who is a shooter for Melbourne Mavericks, has also become a shareholder in the company.

Cardwell has previously spoken about the issues that badly fitted sports bras have caused her, including blistering and chaffing.

It’s estimated that around 80 per cent of women wear the wrong size sports bra, which has a substantial impact on performance levels and confidence.

MAAREE, based in Berkhamsted, was founded in 2018 by Mari Thomas-Welland, a sports bra engineer working at Loughborough University. Frustrated with issues she faced wearing sports bras herself and working with sports brands, Thomas-Welland developed a bra with a unique Overband Technology, which stops upward movement.

Cardwell has worked with MAAREE on bespoke fittings to ensure she has the right bra when she takes to the international stage.

She joins Lionesses and Chelsea defender Millie Bright, who signed up as an ambassador earlier this year.

Cardwell said: “I’m really pleased to be working with MAAREE as the bras have genuinely made a huge difference to how I play and train.

“They were one of the first companies to work with me, and took the time to fit me properly and teach me about the science and technology behind sports bras. I’ve tested a lot of sports bras over the years, but this is the first time I’ve felt truly confident and comfortable on court.

“It’s such a big issue for women, whether they’re a professional athlete or doing exercise in day-to-day life. Getting a properly fitted bra will make sure you can feel comfortable and perform your best, all while looking after your breasts.

Mari Thomas-Welland said: “As a business, our focus is to support women and Eleanor is the perfect ambassador for us. She’s strong, talented, determined and she’s passionate about sports bras.

“Our partnership with her has come about in a really organic way and we can’t wait to work with her, get her unique athlete insights and hopefully help even more athletes with their performance.

“It’s been an exciting year so far for the business, we’re launching news ranges and working with some of the best and most inspirational sportswomen across the globe. But we know how many women are wearing the wrong size sports bra and we want to help more women find a better fit, so they can be happy and comfortable whatever activity they are taking part in.”

MAAREE sports bras run in 52 sizes. For more information, please visit https://www.maaree.com/blogs/news/eleanor-cardwell-joins-maaree.