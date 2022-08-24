Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A food bank for people and pets is hoping to expand into Hemel Hempstead as it tries to keep up with a surge in demand for its services.

Pets In Need Herts, a food bank and rehoming organisation, has installed ‘dump bins’ for residents to donate human and dog and cat food elsewhere in Hertfordshire – but is wanting to establish sites in Dacorum.

A spokesperson for Pets In Need Herts said: “We’ve had a few families in Hemel now ask us for help and we just don’t have enough donations to go around. Hence why we need more public support and raising awareness of who we are and what we do.”

Pets In Need Herts is asking the public for help.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They added: “The more drop-off locations we have set up, the more people we can help and the more we can spread awareness of our cause.”

There are currently donation points in Radlett, Cole Green and St Albans.

The organisation has secured dump bins in locations and businesses such as convenience shops and local vets.

Pets In Need Herts added: “We are keen to gain new volunteers and much-needed donations, grants and funds for a new work van and storage unit.

It added: “We have locations set up already, but we need some more in each area.”