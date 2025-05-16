B&M: discount bargains chain plans 43 new UK stores opening soon in 2025 - full list of locations
While many retailers retreat from the high street, one discount chain is bucking the trend.
Discount chain B&M has announced a sweeping expansion plan for 2025, with 43 new stores set to open across the UK - the locations of 16 of which have already been confirmed.
Building on a strong 2024 performance that saw revenues rise 2.5% to £5.6 billion, B&M has already opened two new stores this year and is accelerating its rollout.
The retail group, which also owns Heron Foods in the UK and operates stores in France, is confident in its growth strategy. “The pipeline for next year continues to be robust,” bosses have said, adding that 45 new sites are expected in total.
The expansion gathers pace in May, with nine store openings planned nationwide - from Northumberland and Cumbria to Derbyshire, Somerset, and Kent.
Today (May 16), B&M opened a new location in Eastgate, Lincolnshire, followed by another on Saturday (May 17) in Watling Road, County Durham.
Further openings will follow in June, including stores in Winsford’s Queens Parade and Picton Court in Bridgend. A final confirmed store is due to open on August 19 in Antrim, Northern Ireland.
The first wave of 2025 expansion began on April 26 in Hall Croft, Leicestershire, followed swiftly by New Rossington, Doncaster, on May 2.
Full list of confirmed new store locations:
- Eastgate, Louth, Lincolnshire - May 16
- Watling Road, Bishop Auckland, County Durham - May 17
- Bridge Street, Killamarsh, Derbyshire - May 21
- Middlebrook Way, Holt Road, Cromer, Norfolk - May 23
- Linden Park Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent - May 24
- Tweedmouth, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland - May 30
- Wyndham Way Retail Park, Portishead, Somerset - May 30
- The Market Hall, The Eden Centre, Carlisle, Cumbria - May 30
- Wrekin Retail Park, Arleston, Telford, Shropshire - May 31
- Horsted, Chatham - June 6
- Queens Parade, Winsford – June 11
- Picton Court, Bridgend - June 14
- Galashiels - June 20
- Antrim – August 19
