Amazon has started recruiting for seasonal positions across the UK for the festive season, including more than 600 in Hemel Hempstead.

Roles are available at the Amazon fulfilment centre and the delivery station in Hemel Hempstead.

Pay for Operations roles starts at a minimum of £10 per hour, for all full-time, part-time, temporary, or seasonal roles in Amazon’s fulfilment centres, sort centres and delivery stations.

The image has been used for illustrative purposes (C) Getty Images

Amazon’s delivery station in Hemel Hempstead is also looking for individuals to deliver parcels in their spare time for between £13 to £15 per hour.

Amazon Flex is a flexible way of making extra income, so you are able to deliver as little or as often as you like.

For more information about Amazon Flex or to sign up, click here.

Imani Change, Amazon’s Hemel Hempstead fulfilment centre site leader, said: “We prepare year-round for the festive season, and we’re excited to have more than 600 positions available this year in Hemel Hempstead.

"Our seasonal associates play an integral role in helping us deliver an exceptional experience for our customers.

"We look forward to welcoming back seasonal workers who return year-after-year to Amazon and to welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on to full-time roles with the company after the festive period.”