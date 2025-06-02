Buckingham and Tring pubs sold to Restaurant Group with former owner on leave

A pub in Tring and another one in Buckingham have changed hands as part of a larger 10-venue deal.

Eamonn Borg-Neal, son of Peter, said on Facebook: “The Akeman, amongst nine other pubs in the Oakman Group has been sold to the Restaurant Group - who are famous for the Brunning and Price pubs and for wagamamas. With my father on leave this was a decision carried out by the board with the group’s best interest at heart. “They have kept all of the kitchen, front of house and management team of The Akeman on and we will be going through a transitional period of six weeks where Oakman will hand over the pubs. The pubs will be staying open during this and no changes will initially be made to how we do things. “I will be staying with The Akeman therefore leaving the Oakman Group and I look forward to meeting the new owners, and hope I can represent the town’s wants and needs when we discuss the future of the pub, and go from there. For the foreseeable future I ask that my father and my family are given complete privacy at this time.”