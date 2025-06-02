Buckingham and Tring pubs sold to Restaurant Group with former owner on leave
The Akeman in Tring and The Grand Junction in Buckingham, have been sold to the Restaurant Group.
Both pubs were previously part of the Oakman Group, a hospitality firm that oversees operations at a number of bars and restaurants in the Midlands and southern England.
The Restaurant Group operates hundreds of restaurants and pubs in the UK. It is perhaps best known for looking after Wagamama restaurants throughout the country. Other chains within its portfolio include Mexican-cuisine restaurants and restaurant-focused pubs that operate under the Brunning and Price umbrella.
It has been reported in industry circles that the sale has been made after Oakman Group owner, Peter Borg-Neal, took leave from the business to deal with health issues.
According to the Pub and Bar website, the sale leaves the Oakman Group with 22 commercial properties in its portfolio.
Eamonn Borg-Neal, son of Peter, said on Facebook: “The Akeman, amongst nine other pubs in the Oakman Group has been sold to the Restaurant Group - who are famous for the Brunning and Price pubs and for wagamamas. With my father on leave this was a decision carried out by the board with the group’s best interest at heart. “They have kept all of the kitchen, front of house and management team of The Akeman on and we will be going through a transitional period of six weeks where Oakman will hand over the pubs. The pubs will be staying open during this and no changes will initially be made to how we do things. “I will be staying with The Akeman therefore leaving the Oakman Group and I look forward to meeting the new owners, and hope I can represent the town’s wants and needs when we discuss the future of the pub, and go from there. For the foreseeable future I ask that my father and my family are given complete privacy at this time.”
Andy Hornby, CEO of the Restaurant Group said: "Expanding our pub estate is a major strategic priority for us and we are delighted to have this opportunity to add 10 high-quality freehold pubs to our portfolio.”