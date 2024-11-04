Bovingdon community invited to nominate a good cause for £1,000 donation

Taylor Wimpey North Thames has launched a community chest competition in Bovingdon, offering the chance for a local good cause to win a £1,000 grand prize ahead of the launch of its upcoming development in the area, Bovingdon Grange.

With the new development coming soon, the housebuilder is inviting people living in and around Bovingdon to nominate local groups, organisations or individuals they think are most deserving of a helping hand.

Be it a contribution towards some much needed new equipment, a personal fundraising challenge, or anything in between, Taylor Wimpey wants to hear from you. Local residents can submit their suggestions by emailing the name of the nominee, along with a brief description of why they have been nominated, to [email protected].

All nominations will need to be received by 30th November 2024. Taylor Wimpey will then select one group, organisation or individual to receive the £1,000 donation.

Jason Turner, Sales Manager at Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: “Community groups and local charities rely heavily on the support they receive, so we are delighted to be able to do our bit for residents around Bovingdon through our community chest campaign. If you know of a worthy cause in your area, we would love to hear about them.

“This is an exciting start to our time in Bovingdon and we look forward to welcoming potential homebuyers to our upcoming development, Bovingdon Grange towards the end of this year. We encourage anyone looking to move to this sought-after location to register their interest to stay on top of the latest information.”

Due to launch towards the end of 2024, Bovingdon Grange will sit just south-west of Hemel Hempstead. This family-focused development will bring 149 three, four and five bedroom homes to the area, each designed for modern lifestyles. Bovingdon Grange will be just a short walk to a whole host of amenities and the new community will be able to enjoy semi-rural living while being close to great local food and connections to London.

People can nominate a good cause to win £1,000 from Taylor Wimpey by emailing [email protected] by 30th November 2024.