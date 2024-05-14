Bodycare set to arrive at The Marlowes Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Marlowes Shopping Centre is thrilled to announce the upcoming grand opening of its newest store Bodycare, a leading retailer in beauty and wellness products.

The store is set to open its doors to the public very soon, bringing its wide range of high-quality body care products and exceptional customer service to the heart of Hemel Hempstead.

The new store promises to be a haven for shoppers seeking top-notch skincare, bath essentials, cosmetics, fragrances, and more. With a commitment to offering the latest trends and trusted brands at affordable prices, Bodycare is dedicated to helping customers look and feel their best every day.

Its arrival comes at the perfect time for those looking to top up on their cosmetics ahead of their upcoming holidays, or to re-stock on old favourites at low prices.

Tony Brown, CEO commented “We are delighted to expand our presence and introduce Bodycare to the vibrant community of Hemel Hempstead. Our new store at The Marlowes Shopping Centre will provide customers with an unparalleled shopping experience, featuring a diverse selection of products to meet all their body care needs."

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We cannot wait to welcome Bodycare to The Marlowes. This fantastic brand will be joining our diverse range of stores already here at the centre, and is set to draw in many of our guests for the ultimate cosmetic shopping spree. We look forward to welcoming the new team and shopping in the store very soon!”