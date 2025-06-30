Berkhamsted pub named best in county at national awards

The Highwayman, Berkhamsted

The Highwayman in Berkhamsted was named the best pub in Hertfordshire at this week’s National Pub & Bar Awards.

In a glittering ceremony held at Big Penny Social in London, the team from The Highwayman were recognised for their high standards of service, excellent food and drink offering and community spirit.

The Highwayman is part of Heartwood Inns, an award-winning collection of pubs and is located on Berkhamsted’s high street. The pub’s design seamlessly blends heritage with contemporary touches to create a warm, welcoming space for every occasion in which guests can enjoy seasonally changing, sustainably sourced menus and a carefully curated drinks list.

The Highwayman is led by General Manager Jordan and Head Chef Vinu and, under their guidance, the pub remains a firm favourite with Berkhamsted locals with events such as weekly quiz nights keeping guests entertained.

A spokesperson for The Highwayman said: “We were delighted to be recognised at the National Pub & Bar Awards. It is testament to the hard work of everyone in the team and we want to take this opportunity to also thank the Berkhamsted community for their support. ”