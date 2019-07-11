Award for enterprising Hemel woman who juggles business and family life

An enterprising mum from Hemel Hempstead has won a national award for her skill juggling her business and family life.

Colette Bruce, who founded Little Lotus Baby, in Maynard Road, has been presented with the The Mpower National Business Awards category for Spirit.

Colette Bruce.

The award was presented at a glittering ceremony in Birmingham in front of an audience of inspirational entrepreneurs.

Little Lotus Baby began life as a baby massage and baby yoga studio for families to learn the therapeutic art of these treatments with their babies. It soon expanded to cater for mums-to-be, toddlers and children.

After the awards ceremony, Colette, a mum of one with another on the way, said: “Winning the Spirit category means so much to me because I believe in what MPower stands for and the Spirit category is absolutely what Little Lotus Baby is all about.

“I now feel a wonderful responsibility to go beyond all limits, to use this momentous occasion to propel my business and the positive ripple that it creates even further.”

Nicola Huelin, multi-award winning business coach, founder of the Mpower awards, and mum to four children with her partner Graham, said: “There are a lot of awards out there, and we are proud about what makes these awards, and the women who enter, different.

“We are so proud of all these women who are changing the business landscape, while raising and inspiring the generations of the future.

“We believe their efforts and successes in overcoming the unique challenges of combining business and motherhood, particularly in those first few years when it’s the hardest, deserve to be recognised and celebrated.”

The Mpower award is not first awards success for Colette.

She has previously won Blossom and Berry Teacher of The Year, has been featured in the Glossy Yoga Magazine OM Yoga and is waiting for the global publication of a book she has been working on.