u3a Dacorum celebrates their 35th anniversary

u3a Dacorum committee with guest speaker John Tyler

On the first Monday of September over a hundred members and visitors gathered at Northchurch Social Centre for a special meeting to mark the 35th Anniversary of the u3a Dacorum.

Those attending enjoyed tea and coffee and a special cake to mark the occasion, followed by a very entertaining talk from John Tyler on the changing wildlife of the Chilterns looking at the development of our landscape from before the Ice Age to the present day. Visitors were also treated to a stunning display of work from a number of the u3a groups including Magic, Patchwork, Folk Singing, Book Reading, Sewing Bee, Card Making, Bus Trippers, Railways, Painting for Pleasure, Rug Making and Mahjong.

The u3a is an organisation for people who are no longer working full time and offers a wide range of interest groups covering a variety of subjects and activities. Members enjoy making new friends with others who enjoy the same interests. U3a Dacorum was started in 1990 and now has over 1200 members, including three who joined in the first year and are still active in the organisation. Members can attend free monthly speaker meetings as well as nearly 80 hobby and interest groups across Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted. The u3a currently has a display in a shop window inside the Marlowes Shopping Centre showing the wide range of skills and activities that they offer.

The next monthly speaker meeting for u3a Dacorum takes place on Monday 6th October at 10am at the Boxmoor Playhouse in Hemel Hempstead when there will be refreshments followed by a talk on ‘Super Sniffers – An Introduction to Medical Detection Dogs’. The meeting is free and open to new members and visitors who want to find out more about u3a Dacorum. For further information see u3adacorum.org.