Michael McIntyre comes to Hemel Hempstead this January
Here are all the details about his upcoming show
BAFTA award-winning comedian Michael McIntyre is coming to Hemel Hempstead this month as part of his tour across the UK.
The world-renowned funnyman will perform at the Old Town Hall on Tuesday, January 17 at 8pm. His show, called Michael McIntyre: Work in Progress, will see him try out his new material.Tickets go on sale on Monday (January 9) at midday and are limited to four per household. Resale of tickets will result in cancellation of the booking.
Tickets must be collected from the venue on the night of the show with accompanying ID. Attendees are asked to arrived 45 minutes before the show starts and latecomers may be reused entry.
The show is suitable for anyone aged above 14, according to the Old Town Hall. You can purchase the tickets via this link.