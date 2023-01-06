BAFTA award-winning comedian Michael McIntyre is coming to Hemel Hempstead this month as part of his tour across the UK.

The world-renowned funnyman will perform at the Old Town Hall on Tuesday, January 17 at 8pm. His show, called Michael McIntyre: Work in Progress, will see him try out his new material.Tickets go on sale on Monday (January 9) at midday and are limited to four per household. Resale of tickets will result in cancellation of the booking.

Tickets must be collected from the venue on the night of the show with accompanying ID. Attendees are asked to arrived 45 minutes before the show starts and latecomers may be reused entry.

Pictured: Michael McIntyre