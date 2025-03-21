Expect Friends, Riverdance, Giovanni Pernice and Jimmy Carr at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
It’s all go at the Waterside with a plethora as the theatre reveals its new season.
So here’s an easy rundown of just some of the highlight for you:
- May 20-24 – the internationally award-winning Six starts the musical theatre line-up off in style
- August 29 & 30 – a nostalgia overload with HERE & NOW – The Steps Musical
- November 18-22 – iconic scenes and quotes will be delivered with FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
- November 10-12 – Riverdance 30: The New Generation with the original show being rejuvenated
- October 7-11 – direct from the West End, The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe celebrates its 75th anniversary
- May 2 – Aled Jones as you’ve never heard him before
- May 10 – Francis Rossi of Status Quo fame
- May 1 – Giovanni Pernice with his The Last Dance tour
- July 7 – musical maestro Jools Holland
- May 18 – comedy from Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed
- July 2 – master of the fast-paced, edgy one-liners, Jimmy Carr
- May 9 – space rock pioneers Hawkwind
- May 6 – Luther Live
- July 1 – The Illegal Eagles
- May 5 – Murder, She Didn’t Write uses audience suggestions to create a murder mystery
- May 11 – Menopause The Musical 2 with a cast including Maureen Nolan
- October 21 & 22 – Peppa Pig’s Family Show
- August 1 & 2 – Dinosaur World Live
