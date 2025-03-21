Expect Friends, Riverdance, Giovanni Pernice and Jimmy Carr at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

By Clare Turner
Published 21st Mar 2025, 14:59 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 15:23 BST

It’s all go at the Waterside with a plethora as the theatre reveals its new season.

So here’s an easy rundown of just some of the highlight for you:

Visit here for the full listings more details

  • May 20-24 – the internationally award-winning Six starts the musical theatre line-up off in style
  • August 29 & 30 – a nostalgia overload with HERE & NOW – The Steps Musical
  • November 18-22 – iconic scenes and quotes will be delivered with FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
  • November 10-12 – Riverdance 30: The New Generation with the original show being rejuvenated
  • October 7-11 – direct from the West End, The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe celebrates its 75th anniversary
  • May 2 – Aled Jones as you’ve never heard him before
  • May 10 – Francis Rossi of Status Quo fame
  • May 1 – Giovanni Pernice with his The Last Dance tour
  • July 7 – musical maestro Jools Holland
  • May 18 – comedy from Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed
  • July 2 – master of the fast-paced, edgy one-liners, Jimmy Carr
  • May 9 – space rock pioneers Hawkwind
  • May 6 – Luther Live
  • July 1 – The Illegal Eagles
  • May 5 – Murder, She Didn’t Write uses audience suggestions to create a murder mystery
  • May 11 – Menopause The Musical 2 with a cast including Maureen Nolan
  • October 21 & 22 – Peppa Pig’s Family Show
  • August 1 & 2 – Dinosaur World Live
Clockwise from top left, Aled Jones, FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Giovanni Pernice and Nick Mohammed

