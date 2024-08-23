The Marlowes kick off Passport to Paris summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Marlowes Shopping Centre has kicked off their Passport to Paris summer with a series of free family events taking shoppers around the world with five weeks of activities.

As Paris is the destination of the summer due to the Olympics, the centre has also teamed up with Hays Travel Hemel Hempstead to give one family a chance to win a trip of a lifetime to DISNEYLAND PARIS! Visitors to the event can simply collect at least 3 stamps on their special Marlowes passport (given by attending a Passport to Paris event) to be entered into the draw.

So far young adventurers have headed to Australia to take on the surf simulator, which saw shoppers compete to be the longest standing on the surf board in the hopes of winning a £50 voucher for The Entertainer. There have also been craft workshops making kites to celebrate Asia, tribal masks for Africa and Native American Rattles, with around the world trails also offering further chances to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Still to come this summer is the Eiffel Tower crafts on Tuesday 27th August, where little ones can construct their own Eiffel Tower out of straws and marks the final chance to get a passport stamped before a winner of the grand Disneyland Paris prize is chosen.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Passports can be submitted at the events or dropped at the post box located by Guest Services during centre opening hours.

Also back by popular demand is the Surf Simulator, which will be returning for a bonus free event on Friday 30th August for those looking to beat their time or be in it to win another £50 voucher!

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We have been thrilled to see that our Passport To Paris summer has been such a hit, with so many free activities for families to enjoy in our fantastic town. Don’t forget to drop your passport in to us to be in it to win our amazing prize of a family holiday to Disneyland Paris with our very own Hays Travel. We look forward to seeing you!”

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.