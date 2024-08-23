The Marlowes kick off Passport to Paris summer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As Paris is the destination of the summer due to the Olympics, the centre has also teamed up with Hays Travel Hemel Hempstead to give one family a chance to win a trip of a lifetime to DISNEYLAND PARIS! Visitors to the event can simply collect at least 3 stamps on their special Marlowes passport (given by attending a Passport to Paris event) to be entered into the draw.
So far young adventurers have headed to Australia to take on the surf simulator, which saw shoppers compete to be the longest standing on the surf board in the hopes of winning a £50 voucher for The Entertainer. There have also been craft workshops making kites to celebrate Asia, tribal masks for Africa and Native American Rattles, with around the world trails also offering further chances to win.
Still to come this summer is the Eiffel Tower crafts on Tuesday 27th August, where little ones can construct their own Eiffel Tower out of straws and marks the final chance to get a passport stamped before a winner of the grand Disneyland Paris prize is chosen.
Passports can be submitted at the events or dropped at the post box located by Guest Services during centre opening hours.
Also back by popular demand is the Surf Simulator, which will be returning for a bonus free event on Friday 30th August for those looking to beat their time or be in it to win another £50 voucher!
Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We have been thrilled to see that our Passport To Paris summer has been such a hit, with so many free activities for families to enjoy in our fantastic town. Don’t forget to drop your passport in to us to be in it to win our amazing prize of a family holiday to Disneyland Paris with our very own Hays Travel. We look forward to seeing you!”
For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.