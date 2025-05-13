Superheroes set to assemble at Riverside Shopping Centre for free event

Riverside Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, is calling all budding heroes to come along to the return of their popular free event.

Superheroes and Villains Day is set to return to the shopping centre on Saturday 14th June from 11am-4pm, giving families the opportunity to come and meet their favourite on screen characters in person, with fan favourites on hand to pose for photographs and interact with shoppers.

Visitors can marvel at recognisable on-screen cars*, including the Batmobile Tumbler, Ecto-1 made famous by the Ghostbusters franchise, Lightning McQueen and the Knight Rider car.

Children can also pick up a trail guide to find hidden superheroes placed within the store windows at the shopping centre and return their completed form to be entered into a prize draw to win. Additionally, free face painters will be on hand to transform little ones into characters and creatures beyond their wildest imaginations, to top off what is set to be a fantastic day out in Hemel Hempstead.

The event is free for all to attend, however money is being raised as part of One Great Day to support Great Ormond Street Hospital, and local charity DENS with a fun fundraising activities for the chance to win some fantastic prizes.

Charlotte McCarthy, Community Fundraiser at DENS commented “We’re thrilled to be part of this year’s Superheroes and Villains event at Riverside. It’s a fantastic day of fun for the whole community, and a great way to raise awareness and support for the vital work we do at DENS.”

Phil Stiff of Riverside Shopping Centre said, “Get ready for the ultimate fun day out here at Riverside Shopping Centre, with the return of our incredibly popular Superheroes and Villains Day. Don your cape, perfect your superhero pose, and grab a photo with some of the most iconic characters seen on screen – plus don’t forget to take a look at the amazing movie cars up close too! With so much fun to enjoy, this is a great free event for the family, and the ultimate day out in conjunction with a trip to our many retail stores and food and beverage venues. We look forward to seeing you there!”

*subject to change