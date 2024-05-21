Superheroes set to assemble at Riverside Shopping Centre for free event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Riverside Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, is calling all budding heroes to come along to the return of their popular free event.

Heroes and Villains Day is set to return to the shopping centre on Saturday 8th June from 11am-4pm, giving families the opportunity to come and meet their favourite on screen characters in person, with fan favourites such as Harley Quinn, Batman and the Joker on hand to pose for photographs and interact with shoppers.

Visitors can marvel at recognisable on-screen cars, including two Batmobiles, Ecto-1 made famous by the Ghostbusters franchise and Back to the Future’s very own time travelling DeLorean!

Children can also pick up a trail guide to find hidden superheroes placed within the store windows at the shopping centre and return their completed form to be entered into a prize draw to win. Additionally, free face painters will be on hand to transform little ones into characters and creatures beyond their wildest imaginations, to top off what is set to be a fantastic day out in Hemel Hempstead.

The event is free for all to attend, however money is being raised as part of One Great Day to support Great Ormond Street Hospital, and local disabled riding school Gaddesden Place, with a fun tombola taking place for the chance to win some fantastic prizes.

Phil Stiff of Riverside Shopping Centre said, “Capes at the ready! Our Heroes and Villains event is set to return on Saturday 8th June. Join us for a marvellous day out, free for families to enjoy, and get in on the action with larger-than-life characters, cars, competitions and more. Don’t forget to shop at our fantastic range of shops and eateries for the perfect Saturday in Hemel Hempstead. See you there!”