September sees the return of Local Artisan Market to Riverside Shopping Centre

By Charlotte Lees
Contributor
Published 18th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 16:32 BST
Riverside Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, will be seeing the return of its popular Local Artisan Market on Saturday 20th September.

Back by popular demand, the market is due to run from 10am – 4pm, and will feature a host of local independent traders selling a range of artisanal products, including candles, homeware, sweet treats and more.

Visitors to the centres can find the market outside the shopping centre, which itself boasts a range of High Street favourites including Next, H&M, TK Maxx and Pandora.

Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre said, “We’re excited to welcome back the Local Artisan Market to Riverside Shopping Centre. It’s a great chance to support local makers, discover unique treasures, and enjoy everything Riverside has to offer, from fantastic shops to great food and drink. Come down, soak up the atmosphere and make a day of it! We look forward to seeing you there!”

For more information about events at Riverside Shopping Centre, visit www.riversidehemel.com or find updates on the centre’s Facebook page.

