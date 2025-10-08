Ruthless: new play marks 70 years since the execution of Ruth Ellis

A powerful new play, Ruthless: A Night With Ruth Ellis by the award-winning Katherine Moran, will premiere at Hemel Hempstead’s Old Town Hall on Wednesday 15 October. This marks the 70th anniversary of the execution of Ruth Ellis: the last woman to be hanged in Britain.

Ruthless: A Night With Ruth Ellis offers an intimate deep-dive into the stories behind Ruth Ellis, whose 1955 hanging remains one of the most controversial in British legal history.

The production invites audiences to reconsider Ellis’s legacy through a modern lens, exploring how class, gender, and domestic violence shaped her fate. Launching during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the performance will be followed by a post-show panel discussion with Jodie Bartlett from Dacorum Borough Council, placing Ellis’s story in dialogue with current local and national domestic violence issues.

All Ruth Ellis wants is the adoration that Diana Dors gets. So when the ticket to a brighter future comes in the form of a London nightclub, Ruth seizes the opportunity to be a leading lady.

But real life isn't like the movies.

The handsome heroes don't always save you.

In fact, sometimes, they're the reason you're fighting for your life.

From award-winning actor and writer, Katherine Moran (Slow Horses, Call The Midwife), Ruthless uses Ruth's own words to create an exciting, visceral reclaiming of the true story of Britain's last woman to be hanged.

Rehearsal for Ruthless: A Night with Ruth Ellis

Directed by Esalan Gates (★★★★★ & award-nominated Maybe I Should Stop, now heading out on an ACE-funded UK tour), this is a new one-woman show from Gates' company, Codex Theatre.

The one-night-only performance takes place at the Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, on Wednesday 15 October 2025 at 8pm.

Tickets and further information are available via the Old Town Hall website.