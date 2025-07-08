Riverside Shopping Centre sees the return of free beach

Riverside Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, is gearing up to welcome the return of their FREE family friendly beach.

The beach will be available for youngsters to enjoy from Saturday 12th July, open daily (weather permitting) from 10am-4pm, and offers little ones the chance to pick up a bucket and spade and get creative in the sand. There is also a fun play area for children to enjoy, and let their imaginations roam free.

Parents can take a seat and relax after shopping at the range of stores at the centre, including High Street favourites such as TK Maxx, H&M, Next and Waterstones, or dining at one of the fantastic restaurants and cafes, including Pizza Express and Starbucks.

Alongside the beach, visitors can take a photo at the larger-than-life deckchair for the chance to win a £100 voucher to spend at Pizza Express! Simply upload photos to social media with the hashtag #RiversideDeckchair to enter, there is no limit to the number of entries per person so snap away! The deckchair can be found by the bridge by H&M, and further information (alongside terms and conditions) can be found on the website.

Phil Stiff from Riverside Shopping Centre said, “We are thrilled to welcome the beach back to Riverside Shopping Centre, for what is set to be a summer filled with fun! Relax on your next visit with us, and don’t forget to snap a photo at our giant deckchair to win a £100 voucher for Pizza Express for a family lunch or dinner on us! We can’t wait to welcome you.”

Riverside Shopping Centre will also be hosting a variety of free family events running throughout the summer. For more information about the art competition please visit www.riversidehemel.com or find updates on the centre’s Facebook page.