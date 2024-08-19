Riverside Shopping Centre celebrates summer with the return of the Local Artisan Market
and live on Freeview channel 276
The popular market will be open for shoppers to enjoy from 10am – 4pm and is once again set to feature a wide array of local independent traders with unique products, which is set to include homeware, jewellery, candles, sweet treats and more.
The stalls will be located outdoors around the shopping centre, which boasts a range of High Street favourites including Next, H&M, TK Maxx and Pandora.
For local sellers, Local Artisan Markets encourages anyone who is interested in joining upcoming markets to send an enquiry to [email protected] alongside details of their company to receive further information.
Riverside Shopping Centre has also listed their upcoming dates for the year on their website, with one more on Saturday 21st September and then again for Christmas in December.
Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre said, “We look forward to welcoming shoppers to the return of Local Artisan Market this Saturday 17th August. Stop by and shop a fantastic range of sellers. We can’t wait to welcome you!”
For more information about the art competition please visit www.riversidehemel.com or find updates on the centre’s Facebook page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.