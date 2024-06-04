Open house: Berkhamsted's newest community invites you in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Berkhamsted's newest residential community The Denton, opened last month by the Mayor of Dacorum, Councillor Brenda Link, is inviting Berkhamsted neighbours and Hemel residents to an Open House event.

The Open House event takes place on Thursday 6th June from 11am till 2pm at The Denton, located on Shootersway, Berkhamsted. Guests at the event will be able to view the new buildings and experience the hospitality available at The Denton, in addition to a variety of activities and talks, on topics such as gardening, music, art and wine tasting.

Designed by award winning architects Collado Collins and set in grounds designed by multi award winning landscape practice, Bradley-Hole Schoenaich Landscapes, The Denton offers 103 new homes in a variety of layout designs, including 12 penthouses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is FREE to attend and those wishing to do so should book a space by emailing [email protected] or by telephoning 01442962711