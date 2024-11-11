NOW That's What I Call A Musical hits the stage at Milton Keynes Theatre this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inspired by the 40th Anniversary of the iconic CD series, the premiere tour of NOW That’s What I Call A Musical comes to Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 12 - Sat 16 Nov.

The world premiere of NOW That’s What I Call A Musical, a brand-new British musical written by award-winning comedian Pippa Evans and directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood, arrives into Milton Keynes this week!

This production stars award-winning comedy actress and EastEnders star Nina Wadia, along with Melissa Jacques (I Should Be So Lucky UK and Ireland Tour, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End & LA) who will be joined on stage by special guest and pop icon, Sonia – performing one of her biggest hits, Better The Devil You Know!

The company also includes Kieran Cooper (Strictly Ballroom – UK tour) as Younger Tim, Christopher Glover (The Kite Runner - 2024 Ireland UK Tour) as Dad, Chris Grahamson (Phil Spector in TINA – The Tina Turner Musical) as Tim, Maia Hawkins (Cassie in A Chorus Line at Doreen Bird College) as Younger April, Lauren Hendricks (Much Ado About Nothing at the East London Shakespeare Festival) as Ms Dorian, Shakil Hussain (Frankie Goes to Bollywood – UK tour) as Frank, Nikita Johal (Wendla in Spring Awakening at Hope Mill Theatre) as Younger Gemma, Luke Latchman (Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre) as Younger Frank, Matthew Mori (professional debut) as Younger Steve, Phil Sealey (TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] - UK Tour) as Steve, Callum Tempest (Miss Saigon at Sheffield Crucible) as Barney and Poppy Tierney (Cabaret at Lido 2, Paris) as Mum.

The cast is completed by Emily Barnett-Salter (Annie - UK Tour), Molly Cheesley (Jane Austen’s Emma - UK Tour), Lizzy Ives (professional debut), Stefanos Petri (professional debut), Martha Pothen (Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse) and Blake Tuke (West Side Story, Opera Australia).

Craig Revel Horwood (Director & Choreographer) said “This is a beautiful and funny story about two schoolgirls navigating life through their shared love of music. Pippa has written a script that takes you right back to sharing your Walkman headphones with your best friend, escaping the boring day to day and dancing like nobody is watching. Everybody remembers getting the latest NOW That’s What I Call Music Album! Our show is packed full of the biggest hits of the era and I cannot wait to get started and you will love it.”

Pippa Evans (Writer) said “Writing NOW That’s What I Call A Musical! has been an absolute delight, weaving this funny, heart-warming story around such a fantastic collection of songs. September 2024 can't come soon enough!”

Jamii Layton, (Managing Director of NOW That’s What I Call Music) said, “Now That’s What I Call Music will be 40 years old in November, and with our albums having become such an integral part of the soundtrack of peoples’ lives over that time, it is thrilling for the brand to be headlining such a warm and fun-packed show. NOW has always celebrated the creative diversity and all-round magic of pop music. This combination of a life-affirming story and fantastic music selection will make such a strong connection with the audience. It’s a great way for NOW to salute our legacy and also look forward to the future, continuing to celebrate the best in past and present hits.”

Get ready to relive the playlist of your life by celebrating 40 years of the iconic and chart-topping compilations brand NOW That’s What I Call Music, which has sold an estimated 200 million copies worldwide. This fun-filled evening is bursting with hits from Whitney Houston, Wham! Blondie, Tears For Fears, Spandau Ballet and so many more.

It’s Birmingham, 1989. Two school friends, Gemma and April, are busy with very important business - planning their lives based on Number One Magazine quizzes and dreaming of snogging Rick Astley. Cut to Birmingham 2009 and it’s the most dreaded event of their lives– the school reunion. Drama, old flames and receding hairlines come together as friends reunite and everything from the past starts to slot into place. The biggest question is: what was with all that hairspray?

The creative team will include Set and Costume Design by Tom Rogers & Toots Butcher, Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Vocal Arrangements by Mark Crossland, Lighting Design by Ben Cracknell, Sound Design by Adam Fisher, Wigs & Hair Design by Sam Cox, Associate Direction by Guy Woolf, Associate Choreography by Aaron Renfree, Associate Sound Design by Ollie Durrant, Casting by Annelie Powell CDG and Production Management by Setting Line.

NOW is produced by ROYO, Universal Music UK, SONY Music Entertainment and Mighty Village.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.